Sabrina Carpenter surprises fans with special guest on stage

Sabrina Carpenter surprised her fans with a surprise guest during her Short n' Sweet tour in Los Angeles.

As reported by DailyMail.com, Christina Aguilera joined the Espresso hitmaker as a surprise guest during her tour stop on Friday night.

During their performance, the duo sang renditions of Aguilera's songs Ain't No Other Man and What A Girl Wants.

The 43-year-old singer along with Carpenter wore platinum blonde locks in long, silky curls.

For the performance, the Beautiful singer wore a black corset and shorts with a thigh-high sparkly silver boot. Carpenter, on other hand, also opted to wear a fitted black dress.

Their performance footage was shared by concertgoers on X (formerly Twitter) during Friday night's concert.

One fan wrote, "Oh christina is singing circles around her i’m crine." (sic)

Another one posted a commented, "Legendary! That performance was fire!"

One user said, "This is wilddd omg what a duo."

One fan wrote, "Aguilera's classic gets a fresh twist with Carpenter, proving pop legends inspire across generations."

The Please Please Please singer, whose tour kicked off in September 2024 and is slated to run through March 2025, will hold two more shows in the city this weekend at Kia Forum in Inglewood.