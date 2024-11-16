Cheryl makes first TV appearance after Liam Payne's demise

Cheryl has made her first TV appearance since her ex-partner Liam Payne’s tragic death last month.

The singer, 41, was captured in a moving clip on Friday alongside her fellow band members Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh.

The pre-recorded bit showed her join Girls Aloud to promote their latest musical charity tribute to Sarah Harding.

For those unversed, Harding passed away at the age of 39 in September 2021 after battling complications with breast cancer.

The group struggled to contain their tears in the very emotional video, and Cheryl candidly opened up about the meaning of the song.

“Back in 2004 we were really honoured to be asked to release the official Children In Need single of our cover I'll Stand By You,” said Nicola.

She was followed by Nadine, who added, “There was a huge campaign that we travelled around the UK to promote the song and the amazing work Children In Need do.”

“When we got back together to tour earlier this year we dedicated the song I'll Stand By You to Sarah at every show,” Nicola added.

“We went through the Girls Aloud vault and put together a version where Sarah's incredible voice took the lead so we could duet with her,” the group added.

As Nadine and Cheryl introduced the single, they called out fans to help raise funds for the charity—each sale of which will be going to BBC Children In Need for families across the UK.

A few days after the Payne lost his life, Cheryl broke her silence with a heartbreaking tribute.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time,” the former X-Factor judge wrote in a statement.

“I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being. Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven year old son.”

“A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again,” she concluded her post that featured a black and white snap of the One Direction alum and little Bear on her Instagram page.