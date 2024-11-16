Diddy's friends face legal warning: 'Pay up or face court'

Back in time, many A-listers were regulars at Sean Diddy Combs' infamous parties. Now, they are facing potential legal action.



Tony Buzbee, a lawyer representing over 100 alleged victims, is leading the warning by giving the celebrities two choices: settle outside the court or face legal action; it doesn't matter if they did not participate in any wrongdoing.



The Texas-based attorney explained his strict stance, saying their silence and failure to confront the abuse make them liable.

The legal expert also said in TMZ's documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, that he is going for a "typical practice," which is to "send a demand" to lay out what they believed the situation was and how the celebrity was involved, and then "try to start a dialogue."

However, he warned that if that approach did not have positive results, he would "just file a lawsuit."

Tony previously said celebrities who have rubbed shoulders with him have opted for hush money to stop their names slipping into the media.

“Everyone is focused on what other celebrities were involved, who is going to be named, who is going to be outed. I don't expect that to happen this week,” he told TMZ.



“We want to make sure if we name individuals beyond Mr Combs that we have done our homework because it is going to create a firestorm, and we understand that," the lawyer added.