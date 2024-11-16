 
Davina McCall speaks out about a rare health condition

Davina McCall’s diagnosis and successful surgery to remove a brain cyst come to light

News Desk
November 16, 2024

Davina McCall, a renowned television presenter and the former host of The Masked Singer, is recovering in the hospital after battling a serious disease.

According to Deadline, McCall underwent a six-hour surgery to remove a non-cancerous brain tumour, and her partner Michael Douglas also took to her Instagram on November 15 to update her fans regarding her condition.

Douglas scribbled, “Hey all. Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook!”

Sharing details of her condition, he added, “She’s currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine she’s utterly exhausted.”

“Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here.. it’s powerful stuff, we are super grateful. Michael xx,” Douglas concluded by expressing his gratitude for everyone who extended support for McCall during this challenging period of her life.

For those unversed, the host of Long Lost Family revealed about her surgery earlier this week via Instagram, saying that a “very rare” colloid cyst was found in her brain after she had a health scan at the start of this year.

“It needs to come out because if it grows, it would be bad,” McCall concluded, mentioning that she would be undergoing craniotomy surgery.

