 
Geo News

Tom Cruise proves doubters wrong on casting choice

Tom Cruise silences critics after skilfully playing the Interview with the Vampire role

By
Web Desk
|

November 16, 2024

Tom Cruise proves doubters wrong on casting choice
Tom Cruise proves doubters wrong on casting choice

Anne Rice, who wrote Interview with the Vampire, doubted Tom Cruise when he was cast in the same-name film based on her novel. But its director said he proved everyone wrong.

On the film’s 30th anniversary, filmmaker Neil Jordan said in an interview with Variety, “I just saw that I liked him as an actor, it’s as simple as that. I mean, Lestat is described as tall, rangy, and blonde haired and all that sort of stuff. Tom was none of those things.”

“But he had a conviction and a kind of a chilling centrality to him, that I thought he’d be great in this role,” the director continued.

“It struck me that a huge Hollywood star was forced into a life not unlike the life that Lestat led. They have to avoid publicity, avoid crowds, keep their legend intact, keep a certain unknowability about them.”

“And I thought those things were part and parcel of Tom’s life, and maybe they would make him a great Lestat. And it turned out to be the case,” Neil concluded.

Zendaya, Tom Holland to become Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman 2.0: Report
Zendaya, Tom Holland to become Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman 2.0: Report
Gisele Bündchen sets to defy doctors' advice again?
Gisele Bündchen sets to defy doctors' advice again?
Selena Gomez 'so happy' to reprise her role in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Selena Gomez 'so happy' to reprise her role in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Ridley Scott reveals 'Gladiator II' almost became musical
Ridley Scott reveals 'Gladiator II' almost became musical
Riley Keough recalls her ‘unique upbringing' due to famous family
Riley Keough recalls her ‘unique upbringing' due to famous family
Zendaya, Tom Holland advised to reject Christopher Nolan movie: Source
Zendaya, Tom Holland advised to reject Christopher Nolan movie: Source
Taylor Swift's brother spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce's friends
Taylor Swift's brother spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce's friends
Hugh Grant says his 'Notting Hill' character lacked courage
Hugh Grant says his 'Notting Hill' character lacked courage