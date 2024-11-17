Meghan Markle spotted at big Hollywood launch party, Harry goes missing

Meghan Markle is partying the night out without husband Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex attended a brand launch alongside Hollywood A-listers in California.

Meghan smiled for snaps at Gjelina, a celebrity hot spot in Venice, California as she celebrated the launch of Highbrow Hippie Hair Wellness range.

Meghan said: "I am so proud to invest in [Kadi] as a friend and as a female founder."

For the unversed, the Duchess has also invested in an oat latte brand Clevr Blends and handbag label Cesta Collective Speaking.

She told InStyle: "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that.

The party comes amid Meghan’s refusal to go back to the UK with Prince Harry.

Veteran royal correspondent Jennie said: "Meghan is not popular. She doesn't want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent".