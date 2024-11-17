 
Geo News

Meghan Markle spotted at big Hollywood launch party, Harry goes missing

Meghan Markle gets invited to glitzy Hollywood launch party

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Meghan Markle is partying the night out without husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex attended a brand launch alongside Hollywood A-listers in California.

Meghan smiled for snaps at Gjelina, a celebrity hot spot in Venice, California as she celebrated the launch of Highbrow Hippie Hair Wellness range.

Meghan said: "I am so proud to invest in [Kadi] as a friend and as a female founder."

For the unversed, the Duchess has also invested in an oat latte brand Clevr Blends and handbag label Cesta Collective Speaking.

She told InStyle: "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that.

The party comes amid Meghan’s refusal to go back to the UK with Prince Harry.

Veteran royal correspondent Jennie said: "Meghan is not popular. She doesn't want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent".

Austin Butler forced to settle down with Kaia Gerber: Source
Austin Butler forced to settle down with Kaia Gerber: Source
Matthew Perry's co-stars slammed for shunning friend on death anniversary
Matthew Perry's co-stars slammed for shunning friend on death anniversary
Benny Blanco gets honest about self-care: 'Don't stink'
Benny Blanco gets honest about self-care: 'Don't stink'
Britney Spears reaction to son's olive branch revealed
Britney Spears reaction to son's olive branch revealed
50 Cent reacts to Mike Tyson interview before fight: 'Chill bro'
50 Cent reacts to Mike Tyson interview before fight: 'Chill bro'
Jordan Fisher 'not ready' to leave 'Hadestown' ahead of departure
Jordan Fisher 'not ready' to leave 'Hadestown' ahead of departure
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are distracting themselves from Trump video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are distracting themselves from Trump
Raven Goodwin recalls hilarious 'Grotesquerie' moment with Ryan Murphy
Raven Goodwin recalls hilarious 'Grotesquerie' moment with Ryan Murphy