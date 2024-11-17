 
Victoria Beckham spills ‘90's Paris romance' with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham launches her new fragrance with Paris anecdote

November 17, 2024

Victoria Beckham is touching upon sweet memories from the past as she launches her new fragrance.

The Spice Girl is taking about her early romance with husband David Beckham as she introduces

Victoria Beckham Beauty fragrance Suite 302.

Victoria reveals how she was in a restaurant in Paris that she and David, 49, used to go to in the '90s together. "It really takes me back," she said. "There’s something so glamorous about Paris — it feels very opulent… so sexy."

"I remember when we came here in the '90s. I remember ordering a bottle of wine, like a really special bottle of wine. Back in the day was when we would struggle to finish a bottle of wine, the two of us," she continued, jokingly adding, "We don't seem to have any problem with that now."

I love being back here — I definitely say this is our happy place. I love the people, I love the energy, of course I love the wine," she continued of the Parisian venue. "Who doesn't?"

