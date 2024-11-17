 
Jennifer Lopez steps out for low-key outing in style

Jennifer Lopez’s outing comes shortly after it was reported that she is ready to date again after split from Ben Affleck

Web Desk
November 17, 2024

Jennifer Lopez stepped outside in Los Angeles in style on Saturday.

As reported by MailOnline, the 55-year-old singer was out, making her away across a street in a quiet neighborhood to meet a close friend.

For the low-key outing, the On The Floor hitmaker donned a pair of cream-coloured sweatpants and a partially front-open puffer vest.

Lopez wore a long-sleeved, off-white shirt and a striped scarf around her neck.

Moreover, she chose a pair of white ankle boots that were secured with laces.

The mother-of-two skipped wearing fancy flashy pieces of jewelry for the casual outing.

Her outing comes shortly after a source told DailyMail.com that Lopez has plans of dating again after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

"Obviously she's showing Ben what he's missing," an insider told In Touch. "She's never looked — or felt — better, and she's ready to date again."

"She's not looking for a serious relationship — for now — but she is looking to have some fun. She's on the prowl again," the source added.

The estranged couple, who tied the knot in 2022, had previously dated in the early 2000s beginning in 2002.

However, the duo officially separated the next year.

