Meghan Markle ridiculed for wanting a rebrand: ‘Dull second-division royalty's easier'

Meghan Markle’s attempts at a rebrand have been ridiculed by someone who feels it would have been far easier to meet the “dull demands of second-division royalty”.

The former editor of Vanity Fair and Tatler, Tina Brown made these admissions according to a report by The Mirror.

During that time, she offered some pointers about how Meghan can ‘save face’ and end her ‘flops’.

In Ms Brown’s eyes, “It could also represent a great face-saver for Meghan who must realize by now that the dull demands of second-division royalty are less onerous than grinding out serial rebranding flops.”

This comment has come to light shortly after she told Ankler Podcast, and Janice Min, “The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She's flawless about getting it all wrong. All of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.”

For Prince Harry though there was a bit of praise in the mix too because she believes, “The thing about Harry is he's very good at being Prince Harry. And that's the tragedy of all of this; he is the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince, which is all he does know how to do. He's really sort of flawless at it.”

Before signing off she even went as far as to claim that there were many who thought he would have left the monarchy eventually as, “He was so fragile, so combustible, he was so unhappy, frankly, in the constraints of the Royal Family.”