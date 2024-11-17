 
Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig takes home Miss Universe 2024 crown

Everything to know about the Miss Universe 2024 finale

Web Desk
November 17, 2024

Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig takes home Miss Universe 2024 crown

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig has been crowned Miss Universe, making her Denmark's first contestant to receive the esteemed honour.

Victoria, 21, topped the beauty pageant's 73rd edition among 120 contestants on Saturday night. She goes by as an entrepreneur, animal rights activist, and dancer by profession.

She was applauded by other contestants on stage as she was conferred the tiara from reigning titleholder Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina—who was introduced as a law student—made it as the first runner-up.

Meanwhile, Maria Fernanda Beltran of Mexico, Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, and Ileana Marquez of Venezuela were among the top five.

Marquez, 28, had earlier made history as the first mother to be crowned Miss Venezuela.

It is pertinent to mention that this was the fifth time Mexico hosted the pageant despite criticism for promoting outmoded ideas of femininity.

This year’s finale featured a performance by singer Robin Thicke and was hosted by Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

