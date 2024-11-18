 
Geo News

Inside Kim Kardashian's deep conversations with Menendez brothers

Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'commitment to truth and fairness' in Menendez brothers' case

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Photo: Inside Kim Kardashian’s deep conversations with Menendez brothers
Photo: Inside Kim Kardashian’s deep conversations with Menendez brothers

Kim Kardashian is reportedly in touch with Erik and Lyle Menendez.

OK! Magazine recently reported that Kim Kardashian has taken after her father Robert Kardashian and is optimistic about the future of the Menendez brothers.

A tipster tattled, "She’s had deep, intellectual conversations with Erik and Lyle and she genuinely believes in them."

The insider also mentioned, "They’re not just a cause for her, she considers them friends and when they do get out, which she believes will happen soon, they’ll be like fish out of water."

In addition to this, the source claimed that the criminal brothers were "truly grateful for all that Kim has done for them so far."

"She’s brought a powerful, high-profile voice to their cause, and she’s been unwavering in her commitment, there’s really no way to quantify what her support has done for them," the source concluded.

This report comes after Kim advocated for the duo in a social media statement by saying, “The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing.”

She continued in her post, “Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menéndez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable.”

Michael J. Fox uses humour as shield against Parkinson's struggles
Michael J. Fox uses humour as shield against Parkinson's struggles
Coleen Rooney unveils 'secret code' to stay connected with her sons
Coleen Rooney unveils 'secret code' to stay connected with her sons
Princess Beatrice faces loyalty test amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Princess Beatrice faces loyalty test amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Ariana Grande experienced gravity pull towards Ethan Slater: Report
Ariana Grande experienced gravity pull towards Ethan Slater: Report
Mariah Carey opens up about not becoming the 'Queen of Christmas'
Mariah Carey opens up about not becoming the 'Queen of Christmas'
Ethan Slater played three roles in 'Wicked' audition tape
Ethan Slater played three roles in 'Wicked' audition tape
Chris Evans gets honest about his dream project: 'Want to sing'
Chris Evans gets honest about his dream project: 'Want to sing'
Expert decodes Meghan Markle's ‘bold message' to Royal family during key event video
Expert decodes Meghan Markle's ‘bold message' to Royal family during key event