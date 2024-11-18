Photo: Inside Kim Kardashian’s deep conversations with Menendez brothers

Kim Kardashian is reportedly in touch with Erik and Lyle Menendez.

OK! Magazine recently reported that Kim Kardashian has taken after her father Robert Kardashian and is optimistic about the future of the Menendez brothers.

A tipster tattled, "She’s had deep, intellectual conversations with Erik and Lyle and she genuinely believes in them."

The insider also mentioned, "They’re not just a cause for her, she considers them friends and when they do get out, which she believes will happen soon, they’ll be like fish out of water."

In addition to this, the source claimed that the criminal brothers were "truly grateful for all that Kim has done for them so far."

"She’s brought a powerful, high-profile voice to their cause, and she’s been unwavering in her commitment, there’s really no way to quantify what her support has done for them," the source concluded.

This report comes after Kim advocated for the duo in a social media statement by saying, “The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing.”

She continued in her post, “Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menéndez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable.”