Prince Harry ‘bicycle' shenanigans amid Meghan Markle ‘split' laid bare

Prince Harry’s daily routine in California consists of health walks and cycling.



The Duke of Sussex, who has declared America as his current residence, has adapted a healthy lifestyle while he spends most of his time in his Montecito mansion.

A source tells The Telegraph: "Normally when you see him around here, he's walking his Labrador on the beach or on his bicycle followed by his security in a Range Rover.”

This comes as Harry and Meghan opt for a professional split after a series of joint failures.

PR expert Ed Coram James told the Mirror : "Since their marriage, Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand. That brand is based on a duo. Call it 'Harry and Meghan', call it 'the Sussexes', call it whatever you like. The fact is that for years they have become synonymous with one another.

"And, since the famous Oprah interview, in which they took a simmering disagreement between themselves and the rest of the Royal Family and essentially declared all-out-war, that brand has been steadily becoming more toxic and thus commercially untenable. To the point where not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large cheque based on their brand value.

"This is because the ongoing confrontation with the rest of the Royal Family, as well as much of Meghan’s family, have made them appear confrontational and combative, their string of commercial projects that haven’t worked out and have led to a sense that they aren’t the best producers. And their worldwide publicity tour made them look whiney, ungrateful and unconscious to the enormous privilege that they have enjoyed,” he noted.