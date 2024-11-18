 
King Charles blames ‘old age' as he gives up on beloved past time

King Charles love for nature gets undermined in tough phase of life

November 18, 2024

King Charles recent cancer diagnosis and later years of life have pulled him away from one of the few things he deeply enjoys.

His Majesty, who is a nature lover, misses gardening as he grows old.

"As I get older, all I really long for is to plant trees,” the King confessed in 2018.

"I remember being absolutely riveted as a child wandering about... looking at all the plants," he said. "The smell and everything had a profound effect on me. I don't know why, but I also grew to love trees – they always fascinated me,” he added.

Speaking about his beloved home Highgrove, His Majesty added: I knew I wanted to take care of the place in a very personal way and to leave it, one day, in a far better condition than I had found it," he said. "This was unlikely to be very difficult because everything was pretty dishevelled and run-down anyway!"

"He's a very good gardener," Graham Dillamore, Head Gardener at Historic Royal Palaces told OK!. "He knows his plants, he knows soil, he knows how to make things grow. He's one of us and it's inspiring."

