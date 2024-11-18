Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals her unborn baby girl's name

Gypsy Rose Blanchard gave a peek inside her baby shower celebration.

On Saturday, The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star marked her milestone of motherhood on Saturday, November 16 with her boyfriend Ken Urker and her family as well as her friends.

The 33-year-old revealed her soon-to-be baby girl's name, Aurora Raina Urker, during the celebration held at LARC”s Acadian Village in Lafayette.

"Ken and I were so excited to have a beautiful celebration that our daughter Aurora Raina Urker can look back on and see how our community welcomed and embraced her with love," Blanchard told People magazine.

"She will be supported and given all the happiness a child should experience,” Blanchard noted.

The soon-to-be-mom's loved ones who attended the baby showers were her sister, Mia, and her step-mother, Kristy but her father was out of the country for work.

"I felt supported and happy," she added.’

Blanchard’s baby shower celebration comes a day after she announced on her TikTok that she will now keep her personal life private.