Star Australian broadcaster Alan Jones charged with sex offences

Alan Jones has held immense sway through his top-rating radio talk show in Australia

November 18, 2024

Alan Jones is seen in the back of an unmarked police car as he is transferred to Day St Police Station, in Sydney, Australia, November 18, 2024. — Reuters
SYDNEY: Famed Australian broadcaster and former Wallabies coach Alan Jones was charged Monday with a string of alleged historical sex crimes, police said, after an investigation into the conservative radio shock jock.

The 83-year-old is a household name across Australia and for years held immense sway through his top-rating radio talk show.

In a colourful career he has also coached the national men's rugby team, been a speechwriter for an Australian prime minister and taught at one of the country's most prestigious schools.

Detectives from a dedicated child abuse squad arrested Jones on Monday while executing a search warrant at his luxury Sydney Harbour apartment.

He has been charged with 24 offences against eight alleged victims spanning between 2001 and 2019, New South Wales Police said.

This included 11 counts of aggravated indecent assault against people that had been employed by Jones.

Jones has strenuously denied prior allegations of indecent assault which surfaced in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper late last year.

"We will allege that the accused knew some of them personally. Some of them professionally," state crime commander Michael Fitzgerald told reporters.

The youngest victim was 17 years old at the time of the alleged offending, Fitzgerald said.

"I wish to commend the victims and their bravery in coming forward.

"They are fully aware, as are the investigators, that the hard work is just beginning."

Whether as a sports coach, aspiring politician or radio heavyweight, Jones has spent decades in the public eye.

He rose to fame while coaching the Australian rugby side in the 1980s, leading the Wallabies to a rare "grand slam" over England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

His feats as a coach and administrator earned him a place in Australia's sports hall of fame, where he was inducted in 1989.

