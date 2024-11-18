Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put split rumours to rest with key move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put rumours of a split to rest with key move as they appeared together in a heartfelt video promoting online child safety.



According to royal expert Richard Eden, the joint appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was a deliberate move to silence speculations about their relationship.

Rumours that the couple has parted ways were sparked by the couple when they started making solo appearances with Harry travelling to UK, New York and South Africa and Meghan attending LA events alone.

In a conversation on the Palace Confidential, Eden said that Harry and Meghan addressed the rumours surrounding their marriage by appearing together in the video.

"It did seem to me something about this that they were very much together. It seemed to me they'd given quite a lot of thought to it, there were lots of sort of gestures,” he said.

The expert added, "I think it's fair to say that it was a conscious effort to say we're very much still together as a couple."