Prince Harry's Royal Christmas reunion hopes shattered amid ongoing feud

Prince Harry’s hopes to reunite with King Charles at this year’s Christmas have shattered as the Royal family’s feud is unlikely to end.



According to Royal expert Jennie Bond, the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing court case against the Home Office over security arrangements has created a huge hurdle in Royal reconciliation.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, Bond noted that the lawsuit puts King Charles in a difficult position, making any potential meeting with Harry "extremely awkward."

"It would be lovely if the New Year could bring some movement in the rift between Harry and the rest of his UK family,” the expert said.

She added, “But it’s hard to see how that’s going to happen, particularly while Harry insists on pursuing his court case against the Home Office about security."

"This puts the King in real legal jeopardy. He really can’t be drawn into any discussion with Harry about a legal dispute with his own government. So it makes any potential meeting extremely awkward."