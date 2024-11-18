 
Geo News

Prince Harry's Royal Christmas reunion hopes shattered amid ongoing feud

Prince Harry puts King Charles in ‘real legal jeopardy’ with his court case, expert

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Prince Harry's Royal Christmas reunion hopes shattered amid ongoing feud

Prince Harry’s hopes to reunite with King Charles at this year’s Christmas have shattered as the Royal family’s feud is unlikely to end.

According to Royal expert Jennie Bond, the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing court case against the Home Office over security arrangements has created a huge hurdle in Royal reconciliation.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, Bond noted that the lawsuit puts King Charles in a difficult position, making any potential meeting with Harry "extremely awkward."

"It would be lovely if the New Year could bring some movement in the rift between Harry and the rest of his UK family,” the expert said.

She added, “But it’s hard to see how that’s going to happen, particularly while Harry insists on pursuing his court case against the Home Office about security."

"This puts the King in real legal jeopardy. He really can’t be drawn into any discussion with Harry about a legal dispute with his own government. So it makes any potential meeting extremely awkward."

Nicholas Hoult secretly married to Bryana Holly?
Nicholas Hoult secretly married to Bryana Holly?
Martin Scorsese dishes out 'not so great' experience as altar boy at Church
Martin Scorsese dishes out 'not so great' experience as altar boy at Church
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put split rumours to rest with key move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put split rumours to rest with key move
Charli XCX under fire for using auto-tune in ‘SNL' performance
Charli XCX under fire for using auto-tune in ‘SNL' performance
Kate Middleton's true feelings about Lady Louise Windsor revealed
Kate Middleton's true feelings about Lady Louise Windsor revealed
Prince George to be isolated from Princess Charlotte
Prince George to be isolated from Princess Charlotte
Angelina Jolie brings rarely-seen son Knox to Governors Awards 2024
Angelina Jolie brings rarely-seen son Knox to Governors Awards 2024
Prince Harry receives delightful news amid US deportation rumours video
Prince Harry receives delightful news amid US deportation rumours