Prince Harry's calls for change finally heard by Royal family

Prince William follows Prince Harry's lead in modernizing Royal family

November 18, 2024

Prince Harry's calls for change finally heard by Royal family

Prince William has finally taken a cue from Prince Harry as he calls for the modernization of the monarchy, a royal expert has claimed.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Prince of Wales is embracing a more modern approach to the Royal family, mirroring Harry's past calls for change.

After William made candid admission about modernizing the monarchy, Nicholl said she believes Harry likely feels vindicated as he has advocated for “greater openness and empathy” within the institution.

Speaking with The Sun, the expert said that after William announced his plans, the Duke of Sussex would be "probably sitting there thinking this is what I've been saying all along."

"Let's be more open, let's show more empathy, let's do things a little bit differently,” the expert added.

She continued: "One of the reasons Harry felt he needed to leave was because he didn't feel he could bend the institution the way he wanted to do things.

"I think we have seen the royals take a leaf out of his book. It's one thing opening up, it's one thing seeing the King give a big hug to someone rather than just shake their hand."

