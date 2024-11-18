Ed Sheeran expresses disappointment on new 'Band Aid' song

Ed Sheeran has expressed his disapproval about his vocals being featured on a new version of the Band Aid single Do They Know It’s Christmas?

The Shape Of You hitmaker took to Instagram stories and shared a post by Ghanaian-English musician Fuse ODG.

Ed Sheeran issues a statement addressing the issue on his social media platform

While expressing his disappointment, the Perfect crooner penned a lengthy note, “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release. Had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals."

Sheeran went on to say, “A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg."

Before concluding his post, the singer wrote, "This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all x.”

For the unversed, the Photograph singer originally recorded his part for Band Aid 30's Do They Know It's Christmas? in 2014.

The song was re-used using Sheeran’s vocals to mark the 40th anniversary of the original hit, which was released to raise money and awareness of famine back in Africa in 1984 and lead by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.