What Kate Middleton's dad really thinks about Prince William

Kate Middleton’s father expressed his heartfelt opinion on Prince William back in the days.



In 2010, when William and Kate announced their engagement, Michael Middleton went onto express his happiness on the occasion.

Speaking about William’s, Michael told Express: "We all think he's wonderful and we are extremely fond of him."

Speaking for the family, Mr Middleton expressed: "I would just like to say that Carole and I are absolutely delighted by today's announcement and thrilled at the prospect of a wedding some time next year.As you know Catherine and Prince William have been going out together for quite a number of years which is great for us because we've got to know William really well."

