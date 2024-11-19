Machine Gun Kelly teams up with Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice'

Machine Gun Kelly is all set to make an appearance on The Voice after seven years.

As per People reported, the 34-year-old rapper will join Gwen Stefani as her playoff advisor on the singing competition show on Tuesday, November 19.

An exclusively video of the show's upcoming episode received by the outlet featured the Lonely Road singer, sharing a wise piece of advice to one of the competitors named Jake Tankersley while he was practicing.

“You have a good smile so maybe crack a smile on that and let people know they can be close to you," the rocker encouraged the contestant.

“When you have any moment when there is no lyrics though, because there is so many words, step away from the mic and play your guitar.”

“It's all about the feel. You have a wife and kids, they bring the color to your life so it's all feel," Kelly added.

When Kelly asked Tankersley about his "image-wise" inspiration in country music, he named Johnny Cash.

“Of course, bro. I think you should come like that on the show. Do like Johnny Cash. That's the first thing I thought," the singer-songwriter further noted.

The Just a Girl crooner also shared her thoughts about working with Kelly.

"He has such an identity as far as self-style and the way he puts himself out there with his artistry and creativity. He's bold,” Stefani gushed. “He sees things from a fresh perspective.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly first time appeared on The Voice with Bebe Rexha and X Ambassadors to perform their song Home.