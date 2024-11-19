'Superman' creator James Gunn breaks silence on 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

James Gunn, a renowned screenwriter, producer, director, and the CEO of DC Studios, recently opened up about his decision to make R-rated films.

Giving an interview to Collider, Gunn explained that he would not sit back and see the performance of movies because different projects, including Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, have proved themselves with the positive response of audiences.

The creator of Superman said, “We’re not about that. We’re not about ‘See how it does.’ We’ve got one opportunity to take these characters and really press forward and do what we believe.”

Gunn revealed that he is a “great believer that if we tell good, authentic stories, if a movie does well or doesn’t do as well, if you keep with that same philosophy, that you’re going to build a universe that people are going to love and want to be a part of for a long time.”

The 58-year-old director went on to say that “it’s not about testing out to see if this thing works. It’s just about telling a story,” and added, “If a story is going to be R-rated, we’re totally okay with that. If it’s going to be PG, PG-13, or G, I don’t care — whatever is worthy of the story, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Moving forward, the producer of Joker: Folie à Deux acknowledged that DC has many successful R-rated projects, such as Deadpool & Wolverine, noting that “people love that character and format.”

“You know Peacemaker is unrated, basically. So, we have all sorts. I like the idea of doing all sorts of different things, Gunn concluded by saying.

For the unversed, Deadline reported that Gunn, along with Peter Safran, is creating his new version of the DC Universe with the amount of risks they are taking in their stories.

It is pertinent to mention that James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe will begin with Creature Commandos, which is set to premiere on Max on December 5, 2024.

Gunn has also finished filming Superman, which will be released in cinemas in July next year.