James Gunn reflects on the future of new DCU: 'I love them'

DCU underwenth a reset. Now, its new boss, James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead the comic franchise according to their vision.



During an interview with IGN, the Guardians of the Galaxy director said the upcoming TV series Creature Commandos will kick off their universe storyline.

In the animated show, however, he said everything is canon or any project after that except The Peacemaker.

“The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League … which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker,” the top executive pointed.

He referred to the scene at the end of Peacemaker season one when Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash arrived late to fight the Butterflies.

Apart from this, James also gave an update regarding the Green Lantern series.

“It’s very grounded, very believable, very real. The kind of things that you would never think that would be the truth about a Green Lanterns television series,” he told the outlet.

“And very human, adult and wonderful. And the story that they wrote fit a couple of actors who were of these ages and so that’s who they cast. Those were their choices. I totally backed them up. I love them.”