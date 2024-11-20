Diddy's lawyers make major demand ahead of hearing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to appear in court on November 19 for his hearing on racketeering and trafficking charges.

However, his lawyer is requesting that the court let him appear unshackled "for all future court appearances."



Attorney Marc Agnifilo filed the request in a late-night motion a day before his hearing, as his trial is set for May 2025.

People obtained the court documents which said, "We write on behalf of our client, Mr. Sean Combs, to respectfully request that the Court direct the United States Marshals Service to unshackle Mr. Combs prior to bringing him into the courtroom for tomorrow's hearing and for all future court appearances."

His lawyer to make the music mogul's case gave an example of his last court appearance, where he was in leg shackles throughout "without any justification," adding his appearance in shackles in court raises "paramount concern" of "juror bias" being created.

"Given the press attention on the pretrial proceedings in this case, there is a substantial risk that potential jurors will learn about the shackling through the media and develop such a bias," Marc said.

Also, the lawyer said Sean's being shackled during the court proceedings has "interfere[s] with the accused's ability to communicate with his lawyer" and goes against the "respectful treatment of defendants."