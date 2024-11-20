Prince Harry gives hope to students facing challenges

Prince Harry shared meaningful insights with students during his recent visit to Canada.

On November 18, the Duke of Sussex paid a visit to Seaforth Armoury in Vancouver and discussed a poem by William Ernest Henley titled “Invictus.”

For those unversed, the name of the game that Harry founded in 2014 was inspired by the same poem.

“How many of you have felt struggles yourself and had to deal with it yourself without the help of family and friends?” Harry said.

“It’s important to know that when things get so hard, there’s always a way back,” he noted.

During the conversation Harry also questioned students, “Who’s on social media?”

In response all students raised their hands, then Harry asked “Who feels social media is a double-edged sword?”

As all the students positively responded, Harry added, “That’s how everybody feels. Everybody feels the same thing.”

On September 24, Prince Harry gave a speech about the threats posed by online content to children at the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting in New York City.

"Young people today possess an incredible understanding of technology that older generations may struggle to grasp," he said.

"Our laws and regulations are different, state to state, country to country. We may have different backgrounds, viewpoints, beliefs and even access to the internet itself, but the one thing that we can universally agree on is the safety of our children," Harry added.