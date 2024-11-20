Jennifer Lawrence shares family concerns about her involvement in 'dangerous' documentary

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence was advised not to be involved in the new documentary Bread and Roses.

Lawrence helped produce the documentary alongside Malala Yousafzai, which highlights struggles of women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

However, Lawrence, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, revealed that she is advised to stay away from speaking about it.

During her appearance on CBS Morning, Gayle King asked Lawrence, "Jennifer, were you concerned about speaking out publicly about this? Did your family and friends encourage you or say, 'Oh, are you sure you want to step out this way?"

The actress revealed, "My family and friends definitely encouraged me not to. It's dangerous — of course it is. But there's 20 million women whose lives are in danger.”

Additionally, Lawrence also talked about the criticism she faces due to her lack of education, saying, "I did a 60 Minutes interview where I explained that I dropped out of middle school, so I'm technically not educated. And so I think the common [criticism], especially with this subject, is, 'Why is somebody without an education trying to talk about 'politics'?'"

She shared her belief that it's not about politics but about people's lives, adding, "It's political in the sense that you should push your congresspeople and you should get involved to make our government more accountable, then the UN can recognize gender apartheid."

"But I don't find it political. And also, I am educated in filmmaking. I'm educated in telling stories," she added.

The documentary Bread and Roses will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 22.