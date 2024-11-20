Lamar Odom admits he has Khloe Kardashian doll to fight loneliness

Former NBA player, Lamar Odom, admits he has a doll of ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.



Speaking on the episode of the We're Out of Time podcast, Lamar admitted that he has a doll that looks like the reality star.

"When you're really thinking about it, [it's] like a doll," he said.

."But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today's time, but just from the beginning of time. A s[expletive]x doll that looks like your wife is about mental health.”

"It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird," the Los Angeles Lakers alum added. “They're gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem.”

Lamar later added that he occasionally drops a text to Khloe Kardashian and she responds.

"I don't speak to her. I can text her and she'll reply,"he noted.

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot in 2009 before parting way in 2013 due to his infidelity and addiction.