Lamar Odom admits he has Khloe Kardashian doll to fight loneliness

Lamar Odom talks about keeping Khloe Kardashian close even after their divorce

November 20, 2024

Former NBA player, Lamar Odom, admits he has a doll of ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Speaking on the episode of the We're Out of Time podcast, Lamar admitted that he has a doll that looks like the reality star.

"When you're really thinking about it, [it's] like a doll," he said.

."But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today's time, but just from the beginning of time. A s[expletive]x doll that looks like your wife is about mental health.”

"It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird," the Los Angeles Lakers alum added. “They're gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem.”

Lamar later added that he occasionally drops a text to Khloe Kardashian and she responds.

"I don't speak to her. I can text her and she'll reply,"he noted.

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot in 2009 before parting way in 2013 due to his infidelity and addiction.

