 
Geo News

Prince Harry gets emotional as duke hints at returning to royal fold

Prince Harry got emotional and hinted at returning to royal family after Kate Middleton's secret message

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Prince Harry gets emotional as duke hints at returning to royal fold
Prince Harry gets emotional as duke hints at returning to royal fold 

Prince Harry has apparently hinted at returning to royal fold amid rumours of rift in his relationship with wife Meghan Markle.

Archie and Lilibet doting father got emotional as he spent time with students, veterans and IG25 competitors at Seaforth Armoury in Vancouver as part of a school-based initiative designed to shift perceptions of service members, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

Speaking to the students, Prince Harry asked, “How many of you have felt struggles yourself and had to deal with it yourself without the help of family and friends?”

The duke got emotional and said, “It’s important to know that when things get so hard, there’s always a way back.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royal in 2020 and moved to US, where they live with their children Archie and Lilibet.

However, according to media reports, Meghan and Harry’s marriage has been under the spotlight over recent weeks as they have appeared to be "drifting apart."

According to claims Archie and Lilibet doting parents are leading 'separate lives' which has sparked concerns within the friends that they are 'drifting apart.'

Meghan Markle feels ‘threatened' as Victoria Beckham beats her to Netflix debut video
Meghan Markle feels ‘threatened' as Victoria Beckham beats her to Netflix debut
Diddy gets affirmative response ahead of his upcoming third hearing
Diddy gets affirmative response ahead of his upcoming third hearing
Prince Harry leaves 'negative thoughts behind' amid rift with royal family
Prince Harry leaves 'negative thoughts behind' amid rift with royal family
Meghan Markle worries 2024 might be the last year with Prince Harry for Christmas
Meghan Markle worries 2024 might be the last year with Prince Harry for Christmas
Denzel Washington gets honest about past addictions: 'I've done a lot of damage'
Denzel Washington gets honest about past addictions: 'I've done a lot of damage'
Prince Harry's hopes for Royal reconciliation dashed by past actions
Prince Harry's hopes for Royal reconciliation dashed by past actions
Lucasfilm and Disney drop exciting news about ‘Star Wars Visions: Volume 3'
Lucasfilm and Disney drop exciting news about ‘Star Wars Visions: Volume 3'
Kate Middleton releases statement after Prince William left her 'terrified' about Prince George video
Kate Middleton releases statement after Prince William left her 'terrified' about Prince George