Prince Harry gets emotional as duke hints at returning to royal fold

Prince Harry has apparently hinted at returning to royal fold amid rumours of rift in his relationship with wife Meghan Markle.

Archie and Lilibet doting father got emotional as he spent time with students, veterans and IG25 competitors at Seaforth Armoury in Vancouver as part of a school-based initiative designed to shift perceptions of service members, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

Speaking to the students, Prince Harry asked, “How many of you have felt struggles yourself and had to deal with it yourself without the help of family and friends?”

The duke got emotional and said, “It’s important to know that when things get so hard, there’s always a way back.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royal in 2020 and moved to US, where they live with their children Archie and Lilibet.

However, according to media reports, Meghan and Harry’s marriage has been under the spotlight over recent weeks as they have appeared to be "drifting apart."

According to claims Archie and Lilibet doting parents are leading 'separate lives' which has sparked concerns within the friends that they are 'drifting apart.'