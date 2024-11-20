Selena Gomez drops a 'weird' advice: 'Enjoy it'

Selena Gomez recently got candid and opened up about a piece of advice she received from another woman.

She attended the 2024 ELLE's Women in Hollywood, an event that was organised to honour top women in the industry in Los Angeles on November 19, where she conversed with People.

While talking to the outlet, Gomez quipped, “I know this sounds silly, but someone once said, ‘Don't take yourself too seriously.’”

The 32-year-old star proceeded to elaborate, saying, “Because it allows you to have room and empathy and compassion, and you can go into a film or a character and be able to really appreciate that.”

Keeping the name of women under wraps, the Baby Calm Down hitmaker revealed, “That was from an actress that I really respect.”

“I know it sounds weird, but it actually does work when you get to enjoy it and not be in your head so much,” Gomez emphasised.

For the unversed, the Monte Carlo star illuminated the event with the co-stars of her musical crime drama film Emilia Pérez, including Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña.

It is pertinent to mention that Gomez shared the advice she received from another actress shortly after speaking with ELLE earlier this month about her inspiring experience working with Meryl Streep on Only Murders in the Building.