 
Geo News

Webuild reports no hiccup on NEOM activities after mega project CEO's departure

Company says it "has no evidence of changes in the activity plan initially set for the projects it is implementing"

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk
|

November 19, 2024

General view of the coastline of NEOM in northwestern Saudi Arabia on January 11, 2021. — Reuters
General view of the coastline of NEOM in northwestern Saudi Arabia on January 11, 2021. — Reuters

Italy's construction group Webuild (WBD.MI) told Reuters on Tuesday its activities connected to Saudi Arabia's NEOM are continuing in line with the plan, after the infrastructure mega project's long-time chief executive left the role last week.

"Webuild has no evidence of changes in the activity plan initially set for the projects it is implementing, nor has it recorded any delay in payments," the company said.

NEOM, a Red Sea urban and industrial development nearly the size of Belgium due to house nearly nine million people, is central to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan to create new engines of economic growth beyond oil.

NEOM's project of $500 billion is one of the most ambitious developments in modern history and reflects Saudi Arabia's aims of leading in sustainability, technology and innovation.  

Webuild, which has been active in Saudi Arabia for 60 years, is building a system of three dams that will feed an artificial lake in the Trojena area and a high-speed railway called the Connector.

Factbox: COP29 climate talks enter final stretch; what happens next?
Factbox: COP29 climate talks enter final stretch; what happens next?
Modi's BJP ordered to take down anti-Muslim election campaign ad video
Modi's BJP ordered to take down anti-Muslim election campaign ad
Children's wellbeing 'under threat' in 2050, warns Unicef
Children's wellbeing 'under threat' in 2050, warns Unicef
Tens of thousands march in New Zealand Maori rights protest
Tens of thousands march in New Zealand Maori rights protest
Trump, Musk witness SpaceX Starship launch as booster misses landing
Trump, Musk witness SpaceX Starship launch as booster misses landing
Donald Trump names ex-WWE executive Linda McMahon as Education Secretary
Donald Trump names ex-WWE executive Linda McMahon as Education Secretary
Trump picks TV's Dr Oz to run Medicare and Medicaid
Trump picks TV's Dr Oz to run Medicare and Medicaid
Military's plot to kill Brazilian President Lula uncovered by police
Military's plot to kill Brazilian President Lula uncovered by police