Mark Wahlberg recalls panic attacks as a dad

Mark Wahlberg admits he was never this 'nervous' at any sporting event in life

November 21, 2024

Stressful was the word to describe what Mark Wahlberg felt when he saw his daughter Grace riding a horse at a show.

On his Instagram, the Transformers star shared a clip of himself watching his 14-year-old tensely as she performed at a horse show.

In his caption, he described his feelings in the video, "I've never been more nervous, anxious, or stressed at any sporting event in my life."

In the clip, Mark is in the stands, seeing Grace riding her horse while someone else is filming his tense moments.

The crowd was cheering and clapping, but the Shooter star was visibly nervous. At the end of the video, the father-of-four came close to the camera, sighed, and turned his attention back to the field.

Grace, however, is quite good at equestrian skills, according to Mark. "She works out now. She's an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She's got to train," he previously told People about her.

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it,'" the 53-year-old concluded.

