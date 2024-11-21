Miley Cyrus breaks down how her past shaped her

Miley Cyrus, a distinguished actress, singer, and songwriter who is regarded as a “pop icon,” has expressed her thoughts on adopting polarity.

In her recent interview with Harper's Bazaar that was published on Wednesday, November 20, the Grammy-winning actress claimed that she embraces her “contradictions,” saying, “I am specifically unspecific.”

Taking into account her early fame, the 31-year-old articulated, “Obviously, [being a child star] shaped me into a very different adult than some of my peers or my friends. It is just a really different childhood to have.”

“For a while, I thought it got in the way of me connecting with people,” she stated.

The interviewer asked how quickly she connects with others, to which the Hannah Montana star replied, “I don’t even know how to really answer that because for who I am as a person, yes, I feel like I can connect to people, and I feel like I’m a friend to all.”

However, Cyrus mentioned that “because of how I’ve grown up, sometimes people make it harder” while getting “overexcited” around her.

“I can drop my persona really easily, but it’s hard for other people to erase that part of you,” the Disney star concluded by saying.

Somewhere in the interview, Cyrus’ hairstylist, Bob Recine, who is a sculptor and friend of Warhol pal Bob Recine, resonated with her claim, remarking, “A lot of celebrities are very concerned with their fixed image, but Miley is a chameleon,” which he has seen this “through her hair choices.”

Expanding on this, he added, “Sometimes we do wet and flat hair, and then sometimes we reach the ceiling, like we did for the Grammys.”

Recine emphasised that Cyrus “is a person who loves change, and she understands that fashion is only fashion if it changes.”

It is pertinent to mention that Disney honoured Cyrus with the Disney Legend Award, which is usually given to people over 70, but the Angels Like You crooner received it in her early 30s.