Prince Harry puts Royal family over finances with memoir decision

Prince Harry has finally prioritized his relationship with the Royal family over finances as evident by his decision to not promote the paperback edition of his highly controversial book, Spare.



The Duke of Sussex’s paperback edition of Spare has failed to impress as it only reached the 73rd place in the UK charts with just 3,000 copies sold in its second week.

Despite this, royal commentator Jennie Bond claimed that Harry won't be upset as he already has profited from the original contract.

In a conversation with OK! Magazine, the expert said of Prince Harry, "I don’t think he will be particularly upset about this.”

"He made an awful lot of money from the original contract and, whatever he says, he is already a very wealthy man,” she added. "I don’t think his decision to write Spare was ever a predominantly financial decision.”

"I think he really wanted the world to know how he felt about his life, his family and the way he felt the Palace treated him.

"I think he has made a conscious decision to move on from all the bitterness and had no interest in dredging up more stories for the paperback. That has to be a good decision for everyone involved."