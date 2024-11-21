'Girls' Generation' star Taeyeon lashes out at fans over her misunderstood persona

Taeyeon, a famous South Korean singer and the band member of Girls’ Generation, recently expressed her “disgust” over her “misunderstood” image.

The 35-year-old soloist was the guest alongside SHINee’s Key on Park Na Rae’s YouTube channel, where she talked about her struggles.

Articulating her thoughts on life and friendship, Taeyeon said her life was “seriously boring” as she wakes up “early in the morning, at 7 am!”

Showing her frustration with her daily routine, she added, “I feel like I’m going crazy.”

The well-known “homebody” described a day off, saying, “I literally just rest, order delivery food, drink coffee, and just stare outside,” explaining that she worked so hard in her 20s, but now her life feels dull.

After listening to Taeyeon’s story, Rae tried to light her mood by jokingly commenting that she lives like someone in a “nursing home.”

Moreover, Key added that the In the New World hitmaker does hang out when he invites her.

Taking the opportunity to clear the air about her homebody image, she quipped, “I really like people! I miss people!" as many think she does not like leaving her house.

Expanding on this, Taeyeon mentioned that even during her overseas tours, she stays in her hotel room because of work, admitting that no one, not even her “staff,” can pull her out of her room.

“People misunderstand me so much!” she concluded by saying.