 
Geo News

'Girls' Generation' star Taeyeon lashes out at fans over her misunderstood persona

Taeyeon finally addresses why she stays in and how her life is not as exciting as fans think

By
News Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Girls Generation star Taeyeon lashes out at fans over her misunderstood persona
'Girls' Generation' star Taeyeon lashes out at fans over her misunderstood persona 

Taeyeon, a famous South Korean singer and the band member of Girls’ Generation, recently expressed her “disgust” over her “misunderstood” image.

The 35-year-old soloist was the guest alongside SHINee’s Key on Park Na Rae’s YouTube channel, where she talked about her struggles.

Articulating her thoughts on life and friendship, Taeyeon said her life was “seriously boring” as she wakes up “early in the morning, at 7 am!”

Showing her frustration with her daily routine, she added, “I feel like I’m going crazy.”

The well-known “homebody” described a day off, saying, “I literally just rest, order delivery food, drink coffee, and just stare outside,” explaining that she worked so hard in her 20s, but now her life feels dull.

After listening to Taeyeon’s story, Rae tried to light her mood by jokingly commenting that she lives like someone in a “nursing home.”

Moreover, Key added that the In the New World hitmaker does hang out when he invites her.

Taking the opportunity to clear the air about her homebody image, she quipped, “I really like people! I miss people!" as many think she does not like leaving her house.

Expanding on this, Taeyeon mentioned that even during her overseas tours, she stays in her hotel room because of work, admitting that no one, not even her “staff,” can pull her out of her room.

“People misunderstand me so much!” she concluded by saying.

Kelly Osbourne appears stylist as she hosts Live Nation event
Kelly Osbourne appears stylist as she hosts Live Nation event
Chrissy Teigen announces new wellness venture
Chrissy Teigen announces new wellness venture
Matty Healy appears to confirm THIS Taylor Swift track is about him
Matty Healy appears to confirm THIS Taylor Swift track is about him
Anne Hathaway set to star in major new project
Anne Hathaway set to star in major new project
Jessica Simpson planning a fresh start sans Eric Johnson: Report
Jessica Simpson planning a fresh start sans Eric Johnson: Report
Khloe Kardashian has PTSD from Tristan Thompson split: Source
Khloe Kardashian has PTSD from Tristan Thompson split: Source
Selena Gomez sees a future with boyfriend Benny Blanco?
Selena Gomez sees a future with boyfriend Benny Blanco?
King Charles plans big action against Prince Andrew this Christmas
King Charles plans big action against Prince Andrew this Christmas