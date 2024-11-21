 
Artist reveals reality behind Prince Harry's tattoo

Tattoo's shop owner says Prince Harry was curious about tattoos

November 21, 2024

Prince Harry had a tattoo for the promotional clip for the Invictus Games, which will be held in Canada next year.

Now, the owner of the tattoo parlour in N.Y.C where the Duke of Sussex went, said that fake ink was used in the clip.

"This is all in honor of the Invictus Games," Josh Lord tells People. "When they asked me to be a part of it, I was thrilled. I had no idea I would get to be in the video as much as I was. It was an exciting thing to be a part of."

On the fake tattoo, the East Side Ink owner further said, "Luckily, I have a long history with fake tattoos, and they hadn't originally planned for that part of it, so I was able to provide a small level of assistance."

Elsewhere in the interview, Josh raved about the comedic chops of the royal prince.

"Absolutely, the person who was unexpectedly the funniest was Harry. Here we are, a room full of people who have seen some things, but Harry was probably the bravest and funniest of all of us, really. Behind the scenes, he's got comedic chops that I didn't expect," he added.

