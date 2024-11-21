Photo: Khloe Kardashian has PTSD from Tristan Thompson split: Source

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly still stuck in her dark past when it comes to romance.

As per the latest findings of In Touch, the reality TV star pretends to be happy when she is just crying silently how badly Tristan Thompson treated her.

A source recently tipped, “Khloe keeps insisting that she’s happy with the way her life is.”

“She says when the time is right she’ll meet someone naturally,” the source addressed.

Nonetheless, the source mentioned, “But a lot of people in her life think she’s just got such bad PTSD from how terribly Tristan treated her that she’s shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear she’ll get hurt again.”

For those unversed, the former couple was first linked together in 2016. In 2018, Khloe called it quits with Tristan after he cheated on her multiple times.

She shares two children True and Thompson with the NBA player.

In a previous chat with tmrw magazine, Khloe revealed her feelings for her ex-boyfriend, “With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course.”

She also stated that it’s “way harder” to be nice to people, especially when “you’re mad at them.”