Prince Harry shares important details in first statement after reunion with family

Prince Harry has shared details of his latest visit in the first statement after apparently reuniting with his family.

The important details were released on Harry and Meghan’s website following his surprise visit to Canada with caption “Countdown to Canada”.

The statement reads, “During his recent trip to Canada ahead of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex engaged with local leaders, veterans’ groups, and key stakeholders, while visiting important locations across Vancouver to raise awareness and support for the upcoming Games.

“The Duke attended The Grey Cup in Vancouver, where he participated in a symbolic jersey pass with Team Canada competitor Wen Nie, handing a special Invictus Games 2025 jersey to BC Lions owner Amar Doman. This moment highlighted the connection between the Games and the power of sport to inspire and unite.”

The post further says, Archie and Lilibet doting father also visited the Seaforth Armoury, where he engaged with students, veterans, and Invictus Games competitors as part of a school initiative aimed at shifting perceptions of service members and individuals with disabilities.

He highlighted new lesson plans focused on recovery and resilience, which will be made available to schools across Canada.

At the Musqueam Indian Reserve, Prince Harry reconnected with Indigenous leaders and was introduced to young people from all Four Host Nations, who shared their cultures and vision for the future, deepening his understanding of their perspectives and reinforcing the Games’ themes of inclusivity and mental health.

These meaningful engagements underscore the growing anticipation for the 2025 Invictus Games, the statement added.

Prince Harry has seemingly reunited with Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet in California following his visit.