Mark Donovan unveils 'marketing strategy' of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship

Mark Donovan has dished out the impact of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relationship on the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom.

Recently in a recent interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, the president of Kansas City Chief shared insights into the couple's relationship.

At the time, he reflected upon the Anti Hero singer and the football player's relationship, who have been dating each other for over a year, and began by saying, “I’d love to say that it was a marketing strategy.”

“But it is an authentic relationship. we’re happy to have it,” Donovan added. “It’s been nothing but good for us.”

Moreover, he highlighted that the songstress is a frequent attendee of Kansas City Chief games and lent support on her beau.

"I think the best thing I can say about the whole relationship and the impact it’s had on us is, Taylor Swift is an authentic member of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom," Donovan continued.

"She’s an authentic fan… that matters to our fans and our fan base… it matters to us, and we try to respect that," he concluded.

Lately, Kansas Chief player, Patrick Mahomes, has also heaped the praised on the Grammy-award winner in an interview with Time magazine.

He lauded, “I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long,”

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."

Before concluding, he shared, “Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together.”