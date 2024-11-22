Jax Taylor in hot waters on fleeing from minor 'fender bender'

Jax Taylor invited trouble this Wednesday when stopping at a red light, bumping his black truck into a white Subaru sedan in Valley Village, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Per TMZ, Taylor, 45, is being accused of escaping the scene without exchanging insurance information with the other party while the Valley star calls it a “minor fender bender.”

Per a post authored by a woman named Michelle West, her boyfriend—who was driving the Subaru—was forced to chase Taylor down to a gas station nearby.

A video shared by the publication showed the reality star and the unidentified man assessing the damage before Taylor got into his truck and drove off.

The other party reportedly took a photo of the Bravo star’s license plate as he fled the scene. Paparazzi also stopped to speak with the victim, who claimed Taylor wouldn’t give him “any of his info.”

A rep for Taylor told Page Six it was a “minor” accident, justifying that the Vanderpump Rules alum left the scene only when he saw there was “no visible damage to either vehicle and no apparent injuries.”

“Jax was involved in what he believed to be a minor fender bender yesterday afternoon when his vehicle bumped into the rear end of the car in front of him while at a red light,” Page Six further quoted the Bravolebrity's rep.

“The driver immediately stepped out of his vehicle, enraged which caused an unpleasant interaction between both parties.”

The rep continued, “Since this altercation, Jax has filed a claim with his insurance company to investigate further into the details and will follow the recommendations provided by his insurance company.”

Per TMZ, the Subaru driver reported the accident to the police.

The recent incident comes on the heels of a yearlong divorce scandal with Brittany Cartwright, 35, and mental health treatment.

Over the summer, the father of one was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress, bipolar disorder, and narcissistic personality disorder. Taylor stayed in a mental wellness facility for a month after learning his estranged wife was sending explicit pictures of herself to his pal Julian Sensley.

“I just saw the iPad, and she was still talking to Julian and sending him pictures, like naked pictures and pictures of my son, and I just lost it,” he said on Bravo’s Hot Mic episode on November 14.

Taylor and Cartwright—who share a 3-year-old son Cruz—announced their separation in February after five years of marriage.