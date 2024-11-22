 
Meghan Markle has 'no desire' to win King Charles favor during cancer treatment

Meghan Markle has lost all desire to do anything to make peace with King Charles’ moanrch

Web Desk
November 22, 2024

Meghan Markle has seemingly put her foot down and has no desire to do anything that will make ammends with King Charles.

Comments about everything have been shared by royal expert Kinsey Schofield.

According to a report by Radar Online, Meghan now “feels rejected by the U.K. and that does not sit well with her.”

Due to that, “I don’t even think she has any desire to win them over again.”

As of right now, “Meghan is totally focused on winning over the elite in Hollywood. With jam. And dog treats.”

The same is reportedly true for the royals as well because “I don't think the family cares if [Harry] buys property in the U.K. I think they are consumed with healing and loving one another right now.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry has currently been moving back to his roots with charitable works and other philanthropy, while Meghan is focusing on her brand image, as well as her luxury lifestyle brand.

