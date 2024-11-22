Prince Harry headed face first to destruction for one key reason

Prince Harry appears to have well crossed the stage where he can take back any of his decisions related to the monarchy.

Comments pertaining to this decision have been shared by the Royal Family’s former butler Paul Burell.

The former aide’s comments have been shared during his interview on behalf of Spin Genie.

In it he was quoted saying, “Harry has pressed the self-destruct button, and he is going ahead with what he thinks is right.”

For those unversed, this is in reference to the Duke’s mental health crisis, and according to the former aide, that is what is driving this ‘self-destruction’.

However “I think he will come unstuck,” the expert also noted while delivering a warning.

But before signing off, while Mr Burell was offering his two cents on the matter he explained where he thinks the Duke will end up and claimed, “I don’t think all their plans are going to pan out; I think there is a timescale to his destruction.”