Jason Kelce hints at playful festive gift for Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce faces quite a unique challenge as he plans to buy gifts for his younger brother Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift for Christmas.

During his recent appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live on November 21, Jason admitted that it’s “tough” to shop for the stars.

“It’s tough to shop for people that can have anything that they want,” Jason told Jimmy Kimmel.

He continued, "You gotta go to handmade gifts, something sentimental that is near and dear to them.”

Jimmy inquired if he had ever gifted handmade stuff, Jason replied, “I’ve never done it, but I think it would work really well.”

The father of three, then shared he is taking inspiration from the gifts he received from his daughters.

“I’ve got something up my sleeve this year,” he hinted. “I think a macaroni necklace. It works on me with my kids very well.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jason is a father of three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 20 months, whom he shares with his wife Kylie Kelce.

Jimmy appreciating the idea predicted that the Macroni necklace could start a new trend among Taylor Swift's fans.

“It would be funny if you make Taylor a macaroni necklace and then all of the sudden millions of girls are wearing macaroni necklaces,” the late-night host said jokingly.