Photo: Kanye West, Bianca Censori pretending to be solid: Report

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly pretending to be close to each other.

As per the latest findings of Radaronline.com, the controversial rapper is well aware of the fact that he needs to save his crippling marriage with the Australian beauty.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kanye and Bianca said “I do” in 2022 right after Kanye finalized his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

For this reason, the musician wants to renew his vows with the interior designer.

"It's no secret people have been whispering that Bianca is walking away,” a source recently dished.

“So this wedding is as much about celebrating their love as it is about showing the world that they're solid," the spy claimed.

Previously, it was reported by In Touch that Kanye “has been telling people that there were never any issues in his marriage.”

The second source went on to add, “But the reality is that they did face challenges.”

These baby attempts will reportedly put the couple’s back on the right track as the musician has been battling several allegations including his current sexual harassment lawsuit.