Buckingham Palace issues major update on Queen Camilla's health

November 23, 2024

Buckingham Palace has issued a major update on Queen Camilla’s health after she was forced to pull out of the Royal Variety Performance on Friday evening.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace statement.

He tweeted, “a Palace spokesperson says: ‘Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.”

The spokesperson went on saying, “With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned.”

Meanwhile, the royal expert said, “A royal source has told me that The Queen is ‘naturally disappointed to miss the evening’s entertainments’

“Camilla sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that ‘the show must go on’. She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon.”

