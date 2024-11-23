Gigi Hadid offers support to Zayn Malik after Liam Payne’s passing

Gigi Hadid extended her support to ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, following the passing of his former One Direction bandmate and friend, Liam Payne.

An insider spilled to Page Six, "Gigi reached out to Zayn to offer her condolences after Liam's passing."

The confidant further shared that the 29-year-old supermodel “was there to listen and offered her support if Zayn needed anything at all or just wanted to talk.”

For those unversed, Liam breathed his last on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The UK-born crooner’s former One Direction bandmates, including Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, were among the mourners at his funeral held in England’s Home Counties on Wednesday, November 20.

Additionally, Zayn and Gigi recently celebrated their daughter’s fourth birthday together.

“Gigi and Zayn have had their ups and downs over the years but they’ve come a long way and are on much better terms,” the source told the outet.