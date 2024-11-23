Barbara Palvin reveals Christmas gift she wants from Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse got married in July 2023

Barbara Palvin has revealed what gift she wants from husband Dylan Sprouse for Christmas.

"My ideal gift is for him to build a whole room for me with storage space where I can put all my [holiday] decorations," Palvin, 31, told People.

"I [put away] my Halloween stuff, and it's like 10 big boxes, and now I'm pulling out the Christmas stuff," she continued. "I just love every holiday."

Sprouse chimed in, saying, "We don't have any storage left in the house."

The couple then pointed out the differences in how Palvin’s family celebrates holidays as compared to Americans since the model was born in Budapest, Hungary.

"But it's another reason for me to decorate," Palvin said, adding, "In Hungary, Saint Nicolas Day is the fourth of December. So that's when Santa comes and leaves toys in the window and in your shoes."

The model admitted that celebrating holidays away from her family is "always a difficult time."

Sharing a family tradition, she said: "We had a tradition that every four years you'd have to hand-make your gifts, so you don't spend any money. You have to find things to craft and DIY, and my dad was always the best."

"I think the first time we ever did this tradition, my dad was collecting chestnuts and then little sticks and he made little figures out of them, like glued them together," she added.

