Billy Ray Cyrus reaches out to Miley Cyrus on her 32nd birthday

Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus may not be on the best of terms however, he didn’t forget his daughter’s birthday!

As the Grammy-winning artist turns 32 on November 23, the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker took to his official Instagram account to upload a rather adorable tribute to the Flowers singer.

Taking his followers on a trip down memory lane, the 63-year-old artist posted rare pictures of Miley during her childhood and teenage.

The first picture features the father-daughter duo, where the Wrecking Ball crooner is just a baby in the arms of Billy, followed by a picture of her as a toddler holding onto her father’s jacket as he held her in his arms.

Other two pictures show the two either performing together on stage or posing for the cameras during a Hannah Montana event.

In the final click, a monochromatic themed picture can be seen as Miley wraps her arms around Billy, both of them, looking towards the camera.

“Happy Birthday Mile !!! Hope it’s the best one ever!” Billy Ray Cyrus wrote, adding, “I know I dropped the ‘y.’ That’s what I called @mileycyrus most of her life.”

While Miley Cyrus’s personal response to his wish cannot be seen anywhere, she did take to her official Instagram account to upload a generic gratitude Story, via the app’s feature.

Expressing her appreciation for everyone who wished her a “Happy Birthday” she wrote, “Thank you all for the birthday wishes.”

“My gift to my fans is celebrating my 6 million plaques with you,” she further mentioned on a picture where the Used to Be Young singer is posing wearing a black vest and pants, pairing her look with shades. Additionally, the number six could be seen written on the wall.