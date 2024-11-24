Palace receives new orders about Kate Middleton

Palace has received new orders about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton as the future queen, who confirmed she has completed her chemotherapy, is still "fragile".

According to a report by the Heat, "Kate’s longing to get out there and make up for lost time and help as many causes and individuals as she possibly can now that she’s got her strength back.”

The insider told the publication, Kate Middleton is also ‘anxious’ to pitch in and support King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have also been poorly.

The royal source claimed Prince William is nervous Kate will "overdo it and put her health at risk", because she's still "fragile".

The Palace has been ordered not to "overload" Kate's schedule.

The fresh orders for the palace have come as Prince William wants Kate to take things easy and focus on her recovery.

It is to be mentioned here that Kate Middleton attended a secret meeting at Windsor Castle earlier this week and will be ensuring she is in attendance for her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on December 6.