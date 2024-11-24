 
Ariana Grande makes bold confession about therapy

Ariana Grande previously claimed that therapy sessions have been "life-saving" for her

November 24, 2024

Ariana Grande made a bold confession about seeking therapy at quite a young age.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column, the 31-year-old singer was quoted saying, "I first saw a therapist when I was eight after my parents’ divorce but I don’t think I was really mature enough to process things.”

The Into You hitmaker then noted then as she got older, her therapist has been everything to her.

Moreover, elsewhere in another interview, Grande claimed that therapy sessions had been "life-saving" for her.

She also called for mental health services to be made available for free so that even those that can't afford the expensive appointments can benefit from them.

"Therapy has saved my life," said the 7 Rings crooner, adding, “That is why I am so passionate about making therapy and mental health services available for all.”

On the work front, Grande is now starring as Glinda in Wicked, an adaptation of the Broadway musical smash with same name.

The two-part movie, which is a an unofficial prequel to Judy Garland's classic The Wizard of Oz, also stars Cynthia Erivio.

In the movie, Grande and Erivio play Glinda and Elphba, respectively.

The duo later become enemies as Glinda, the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively.

The Wicked Part Two is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025.

