Kate Middleton, Prince William land in trouble related to monarchy

Kate Middleton and Prince William have seemingly landed in trouble after latest allegations against the Prince of Wales and his father King Charles.

King Charles and Prince William have been accused of making millions from feudal levies on schools, hospitals, homeowners and the very charities they represent.

The In Touch Weekly, citing royal insiders, has reported the new accusations have sparked “panic” among the palace.

The royal sources further said that since the monarch is still battling cancer, the future king and queen "are under enormous pressure to represent a positive image of the monarchy" as things unfold.

Royal expert Robert Hardman claims in his book, the burden is especially hard on William.

The royal expert quoted a friend of the Prince of Wales as saying, “He has lost his mother, he’s effectively lost his brother, his wife’s got cancer, his father’s got cancer, and he’s trying to keep the show on the road.

“It could hardly be more stressful.”